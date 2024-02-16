Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a frontline aspirant of the party, has stepped down from the Edo 2024 race

He made this known barely 24 hours before the primary election of the APC primaries on Friday, February 16

This came hours after the ex-House of Representatives member, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, dropped his governorship ambition following the tragic death of his son in the US

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Edo state, Benin City - Less than 24 hours to the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to elect its flag bearer for the September 21 governorship election in Edo state, a frontline aspirant of the party, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has withdrawn from the race.

APC aspirant, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has stepped down from the party's primary. Photo credit: Osagie Ize-Iyamu

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nation, he announced his withdrawal on Friday, February 16, in a statement made available to journalists in Benin, the state capital.

The withdrawal notice was addressed to the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the acting state chairman of the party, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, The Punch reported.

Edo guber: Why Ize-Iyamu quit APC primary quit

PM News reported that his withdrawal might not be unconnected with rumours making the rounds that the party leadership both in the state and national level and Senator Adams Oshiomhole favoured giving the ticket to the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Dennis Idahosa.

This came a few hours after a former House of Representatives member Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, who is an aspirant on the platform of the APC, quit the Edo state governorship race, following the death of his son.

Meanwhile, Agbonayinma on Thursday, February 15, urged his supporters and members of the party in Ikpoba-Okha local government to stay united and back whoever emerges as the party’s candidate in Saturday’s primary election.

Source: Legit.ng