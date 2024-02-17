The build-up to the All Progressives Congress primary election for the Edo state gubernatorial seat has begun to take a new turn

One of the strong aspirants, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamo, shocked the Edo people when he announced his withdrawal from the gubernatorial race

He stated his decision was driven by several consultations with his family, friends and political colleagues

Benin, Edo - A day before the All Progressives Congress primary election, prominent candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu announced his withdrawal from the gubernatorial race.

Pastor Ize-Iyamo conveyed his decision in a letter to the party's acting State Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, expressing the difficulty of his choice.

In a public address to the press, the cleric said:

"I joined the 2023 Edo state gubernatorial race as a result of my passion and commitment to the course of rescuing Edo state from its current condition.

"After extensive consultation with my family, friends, and colleagues, we decided that I should withdraw from the governorship race."

Lawmaker denies Oshiomhole's endorsement

Meanwhile, Dennis Idahosa, a House of Representatives member vying for the governorship in Edo State, stated that former state governor Adam Oshiomhole has yet to promise him support.

Idahosa emphasised that Oshiomhole isn't his political mentor. Certain contenders allege Oshiomhole's favouritism towards Idahosa in the APC primary today and are determined to oppose any efforts to impose a candidate on the party.

Idahosa clarified that his visit to Oshiomhole was merely to inform him of his political ambitions, a routine step all aspirants took.

Idahosa's visit to Oshiomhole

He questioned how this visit could be misconstrued as receiving an endorsement from the former governor.

Highlighting his track record, Idahosa attributed his high standing among the twelve aspirants to his diligent efforts.

As reported by Punch, he emphasised overcoming challenges posed by the influential Igbinedion family to win elections in Ovia twice.

He expressed bewilderment over how his popularity could stir discord within the party, so he pledged to unify all factions if he secured the APC ticket.

He said:

“I can tell you that Oshiomhole has not said he is backing me. I only visited him like every other aspirant did to intimate him of my ambition, but I began to hear that he has thrown his weight behind me and that Oshiomhole is my godfather."

He cautioned individuals accusing him of corruption to stop their actions or be prepared to face legal consequences.

He emphasised his track record of serving the public as a government appointee and a two-time member of the House of Representatives.

