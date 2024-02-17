Armed thugs disrupted the APC governorship direct primary election collation in Benin, Edo state, attacking stakeholders and injuring journalists at Lushville Hotel and Suites, GRA

The collation officers were on break during the invasion, with Senator Monday Okpekholo leading in eight of 18 local government areas so far

Former APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole is reportedly backing Dennis Idahosa, representing Ovia constituency in Edo South Senatorial District

Benin, Edo state - Armed thugs have reportedly disrupted the collation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship direct primary election in Benin, Edo state.

The suspected thugs invaded Lushville Hotel and Suites, Gapiona Avenue, Government Reservation Area (GRA), the collation venue, and attacked some stakeholders.

Armed thugs disrupted the APC governorship direct primary election collation in Benin, Edo state, on Saturday, February 17. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

The Nation reported that many journalists were injured and their equipment destroyed.

The collation officers were on break at the time of the invasion, according to the State Collation Officer, Dr. Stanley Ughoajah.

Edo APC primary: Monday Okpekholo leading

Legit.ng gathers that Senator Monday Okpekholo (Edo Central) was leading the representative of Ovia constituency in Edo South Senatorial District, Dennis Idahosa, before the invasion.

Okpekholo was leading in eight of the 18 local government areas collated in the primary election so far.

The former national chairman of the APC, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, is reportedly backing Idahosa.

Edo 2024: Ize-Iyamu withdraw from governorship race

Meanwhile, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has announced his withdrawal from the Edo gubernatorial race.

Pastor Ize-Iyamo conveyed his decision in a letter to the party's acting state chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, expressing the difficulty of his choice.

"I joined the 2023 Edo state gubernatorial race as a result of my passion and commitment to the course of rescuing Edo state from its current condition. "After extensive consultation with my family, friends, and colleagues, we decided that I should withdraw from the governorship race," he said.

