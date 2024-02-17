The APC primaries witnessed a fierce competition among aspirants vying for the ticket of the ruling party ahead of the forthcoming election in the state

Despite the attempt by suspected thugs to disrupt the process, Dennis Idahosa, a prominent figure in Edo APC, who had gotten support from party delegates and members, emerged as the governorship candidate

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma's led committee, made the announcement on Saturday, February 17

Edo state, Benin City - Dennis Idahosa, a member of the House of Representatives, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo state governorship election.

As reported by Channels TV, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state who is the state governorship primary election committee chairman declared Idahosa as the APC flagbearer on Saturday, February 17, in Benin City following the party’s primary election.

According to Uzodimma, Idahosa polled over 40,000 votes to defeat other contestants and will now fly the party’s flag in the September 2024 governorship poll, PM News reported.

Former APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole is reportedly backing Idahosa, to win the state election slated for September and takeover the state from the PDP's Governor Godwin Obaseki.

This came after armed thugs invaded Lushville Hotel and Suites, Gapiona Avenue, Government Reservation Area (GRA), the collation venue, disrupted the collation execise and attacked some APC stakeholders.

Many journalists were injured and their equipment destroyed, forcing the collation officers to go on break, according to the State Collation Officer, Dr. Stanley Ughoajah.

Umakhihe withdraws from Edo guber race, backs Idahosa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ernest Umakhihe, stepped down from the race on the platform of the APC on Friday, February 16.

In a statement signed by Umakhihe and dated February 16 and made available to The Punch on Saturday, February 17, he said his withdrawal was to engender peace and unity in the APC.

As reported by The Nation, he immediately declared support for the youthful representative of Ovia constituency in the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa, who he described as “the choice of the party.”

