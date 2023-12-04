The Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said anyone who will succeed him must have experience in governance

Obaseki noted that he did not have a preferred candidate for his successor but stressed that he must have seen what the person who will succeed him had done

According to the governor, anyone who wanted his support must come with the mind of continuity of what he had done

Benin, Edo - Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo state, has disclosed that he would not support any stranger who did not understand what it takes to govern the state to take over from him after the end of his administration.

In an interview with the BBC, the governor disclosed that he did not have a preferred candidate among all those who have declared their intention to succeed him.

Governor Obaseki reveals criteria for his successor Photo Credit: Godwin Obaseki

Source: Twitter

Obaseki said he believed that the governor should have a preferred candidate but posited that it was the people that his successor wanted to govern. Therefore, it was the people that would decide his successor, and he as a leader, can only give advice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He added that anyone who was not pleased with his administration and, therefore, was looking for someone who would govern the state better than him. He said if they like, they can ask him whom he would like to continue with his work.

The governor then maintained that anyone who was willing to continue with what he was doing would support the person, but if the person were coming to dismiss his efforts, he would not get his support.

Obaseki added that he must be able to point to where the person had worked before, what he has done to justify his potential to govern before he would handed the affairs of Edo into such person's care.

Source: Legit.ng