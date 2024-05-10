Nigerian singer Davido has continued to be trailed by controversy on social media and he has reacted to it

Just recently, a photo made the rounds of OBO wearing female underwear and the singer debunked it by sharing the original picture

The DMW boss also vowed to quit music due to the trials he had been facing and netizens reacted to it

Nigerian singer David Adeleke ‘Davido’ is now considering quitting music after getting trolled on social media by Wizkid’s fans.

Just recently, a photo was posted on X (Twitter) by a Wizkid FC member of Davido wearing a garter and taking a mirror selfie. While the photo looked like it was photoshopped, some people believed it was real.

Davido then took to his page to react to the viral picture by sharing the original version. In the picture, he had a towel wrapped around his waist.

See the original photo below:

See the edited picture below:

Not stopping there, the DMW boss cursed out his haters and also noted that he might just quit music after dropping his next album. According to him, his detractors want him out of the industry very badly.

He wrote:

“Yall niggas really want me out the game that bad ?? Oya after next album I no do again . So una fit get peace.”

See the tweet below:

Fans react as Davido vows to quit music

Davido’s reaction to the edited photo of him soon spread on social media and it raised mixed feelings from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

luxuryinteriorby__precious:

“Davido don suffer 4 una hand sha ,y’all should let the young man breathe.”

Kwin_dhee:

“Leave this man alone ‍♀️,wat is wrong with these ppl ?”

__zee_zah:

“At this point ..I don dey pity Davido .”

_shuga1:

“I promised I wasn’t gonna be a part of this madness but that first pic is too funny .”

mahdiyamohammed:

“God abeg, what did David do to you guys abeg? Why? Let him breath .”

Ozeevip:

“But why you wear towel snap. Snapping without a shirt. If na woman now insults go follow.”

clethel_signature:

“But what exactly did davido did to these people?”

pita_kwa:

“Someone who has helped a lot of people and contributed a lot to the society doesn’t deserve this I swear down..una think everything is cruise when your fellow human is down.”

Iamtrinityguy:

“Davido is going nowhere,he has come to stay because music without Davido is nothing,baddest for life ❤️❤️Team 30BG should gather here ❤️if I say baddest you say what ??!”

_alaska_5:

“We nor need you .”

manya_pb:

“Baba no want competition cause he know say een no sabi .”

