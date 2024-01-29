Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has criticised the presidential candidate of his party, the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for not reaching out to commiserate with him over the recent explosion in Ibadan

Legit.ng recalls that five people were killed while 77 sustained varying degrees of injuries and 58 houses were damaged during the explosion that rocked Adeji, Old Bodija

Makinde criticised Atiku while appreciating the former Peter Obi, who was on a condolence visit to his (Governor Makinde) office

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has expressed his displeasure with Atiku Abubakar's failure to empathise with the people of Oyo state over the fatal Ibadan explosion.

As reported by The Nation, Makinde said out of the three leading candidates in the 2023 presidential election, only Atiku has failed to reach out or condole with the state and victims of the incident.

Ibadan explosion: Makinde grateful to Obi

Legit.ng reports that Atiku, 77, is the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 and 2023 polls.

Makinde expressed dismay at the PDP leader while receiving Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who was on a condolence visit to him in his Agodi secretariat office on Monday, January 29, Nigerian Tribune noted.

Makinde said:

“Let me use this opportunity to thank His Excellency, former governor of Anambra and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi for the visit.

“I thank him because politics didn’t step into this. You came here to commiserate with us over the explosion. Actually, the investigation is going on. It was simply illegal miners storing explosives in an environment where they shouldn’t be.

“It is a place where it’s meant for people to live in. It’s not a mining site. So, all the lapses that allowed such to happen have been looked into.

“I am particularly grateful because the musketeers that went for the presidential election have reached out to me. The President (Bola Tinubu) has called me, and you have reached out to me, but my own party candidate (Atiku Abubakar) has not called or even sent a text message.

“And I am saying it openly, so that our leaders will know that there is time for politics, you have a time for governance and you have a time for humanity.

"So, we want to say thank you so much, sir. We appreciate this visit.”

