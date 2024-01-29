Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support during his trying times

Governor Fubara credited President Tinubu for his Supreme Court victory over the governorship election dispute with his opposition

Before his victory at the Apex Court, the governor was in a heated crisis with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike and the state parliament

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State expressed gratitude to his supporters, emphasising that their thanksgiving for his Supreme Court victory would not have been possible without the support of President Bola Tinubu.

Fubara conveyed this message at a special thanksgiving event held on Sunday, January 28, at St. Paul's Anglican Church in Opobo Town, located in the Opobo/Nkoro local government area.

Governor Fubara's life as the number one administrator in Rivers State has been a rollercoaster ride. Photo Credit: Sir Siminalaye Fubara/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As quoted by The Nation, Governor Fubara said:

“I want to thank God first, our dear President, he’s been great and wonderful father. He has supported and I can say it without being economical with the truth that we are standing here is because of his support.

“I want to thank again, my family. They are suffering, that’s the truth because of this cause. You just have to be strong and understand that after a while you’ll get me back. But for now, these (Rivers) people are the ones that own me.

“I want to thank our leaders that are here and the ones that are not here for all your support, before this journey started, while the journey was on and also now, that we have gotten victory to validate your mandate."

Rivers crisis: Senior lawyer says Fubara risks impeachment, gives reason

In another development, a senior lawyer has exposed the game plan of Rivers assembly lawmakers after Fubara decided to make peace with his predecessor, Wike.

Adeleke Agbola SAN disclosed that Fubara could be impeached if he does not apply caution because he is the governor but power has been snatched from him.

This comes after Fubara received back the lawmakers who defected to the APC but are loyal to Wike and re-appointed commissioners who resigned during the Rivers crisis.

Source: Legit.ng