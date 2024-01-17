A yet-to-be-identified man was pulled out of the Ibadan massive explosion debris alive

The Oyo state government blames the tragedy on the illegal miners

Governor Seyi Makinde promises to hold those responsible accountable

A man whose identity is unknown has been rescued from the debris of a massive explosion that shook Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on Tuesday night.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment after being pulled out by emergency workers on Wednesday. His condition is not yet known.

The explosion, which occurred at Dejo Oyelese Street in Bodija area of the city, caused panic among residents and damaged over 20 houses.

Explosion was caused by an IED blast

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it was caused by a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and that the casualty figures were still unclear.

NEMA also said that the search and rescue operation was still ongoing and that it was working with other agencies to assess the situation. “Over 20 houses were affected. Casualty figures can not be ascertained for now. Search and rescue operation is still ongoing,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Oyo gov't blame explosion on illegal miners

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, blamed the explosion on illegal miners who had stored explosive devices in one of the houses in Bodija. He said that the security agencies had launched an investigation and that those responsible would face justice.

“Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

He also expressed his condolences to the families of the two people who died in the explosion and wished the 77 injured a speedy recovery. He urged the residents of the state to stay away from the incident scene to allow the emergency and rescue efforts to continue without interference.

The state government said on its X handle Wednesday morning that it would keep providing updates about the situation.

“This will enable emergency and rescue efforts to continue at the site without interference. Search and rescue efforts using earth-moving equipment continued throughout the night and remain ongoing. We will keep providing updates about the situation,” the government said.

