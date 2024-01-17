Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) has raised some questions about the Ibadan explosion

Legit.ng reports that the explosion rocked Bodija area of Ibadan on Tuesday night, January 16, 2024

Sowore in a statement faulted Makinde’s assessment of the incident, implying that the governor’s statement after the explosion was made in a hurry

Kano, Kano state - Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, has raised eight questions concerning the fatal Ibadan explosion.

Sowore asked Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and concerned Nigerian security agencies to answer the questions.

Sowore raises questions on Ibadan explosion

Recall that an explosion rocked parts of Ibadan, leaving some persons dead, while many were reported injured and property damaged.

Governor Makinde on Wednesday, January 17, said preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast.

The governor said two persons lost their lives, while 77 people got injured.

Reacting to the Ibadan explosion, Sowore wrote across his verified social media handles on Wednesday, January 17:

"Posers for the Governor of Oyo state @seyimakinde and security agencies regarding the deadly #IbadanBlast last night.

1. Even in developed countries, it takes nothing less than 48 hours before government agencies make a categorical statement about such a massive explosion. These include cordoning off the area, obtaining evidence on the scene, and analyzing it before telling the public what exactly happened.

2. In less than 10 hours, Governor Makinde already "investigated" the incident and submitted it was “Illegal Miners.” Who are the illegal miners? What do they mine, and why are they in possession of such powerful explosives?

3. Is there any explosives dealer known to security agencies in a high-brow neighborhood in Ibadan that the govt had long been aware of and did nothing about?

4. Again, who is that miner? What is the miner's name, and what do they mine in Oyo state? Is it gold, silver, cobalt, uranium, or what? A release should be done immediately to reveal the identity of the miner!

6. Mining and using explosives has a procedure and rarely explodes without a trigger, especially dynamite. You have to ignite it automatedly or use fire. Was the building rigged with explosives? If so, why so?

7. Is the governor or Oyo state government aware of mining in Agodi residential area? Is the governor aware of it, or is his or the state carrying out rock blasting in a residential area?

8. The DSS is saddled with approving the use of explosives around Nigeria. What is their public position on what happened? At least citizens need a preliminary report from the DSS on this matter immediately.

Explosion rocks Ibadan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there was a loud bang said to be caused by an explosion in Ibadan.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening, January 16.

The bang was heard around the city's Agbowo, Sango, Orogun, and Bodija areas.

However, the cause of the explosion could not be immediately ascertained.

Drone image of Ibadan explosion

Drone footage showing the site and impact of the Ibadan explosion have surfaced online.

The footage was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a BBC journalist, Yusuf Akinpelu.

Oyo govt reacts to Ibadan explosion

Legit.ng also reported that the Oyo state government said it is aware of reports of an explosion in Ibadan.

The government urged residents to remain calm, adding that security agencies are investigating the incident to determine its cause.

