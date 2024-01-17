At least two people were killed and dozens injured when explosives stored at a private residence detonated in Bodija, Oyo state

Several houses and vehicles were damaged from the impact of the blast, which sent panic into the streets of Ibadan

Drone shots capturing sites and the effects of the explosion circulated on the internet on Wednesday, January 17

Ibadan, Oyo state - Drone footage showing the site and impact of the Ibadan explosion in Oyo state have surfaced online.

At least two people died and 77 others were injured after a massive blast caused by explosives rocked more than 20 buildings in one of Nigeria's largest cities Tuesday night, January 16, authorities said Wednesday, January 17, as rescue workers dug through the rubble in search of those feared trapped.

Buildings destroyed as explosion rocked Ibadan on Tuesday night, January 16. Photo credits: @whitenigerian, @TrendingEx

The Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, who visited the explosion scene, confirmed the casualties.

He also said the explosion occurred at Adeyi Avenue, Bodija, although it was heard and felt in many parts of the city.

Makinde stated that preliminary investigations by security agencies revealed that the blast was caused by illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija.

The governor also disclosed that he directed that the medical bills of all victims of the explosion be covered by the government with temporary accommodation provided for those whose houses were affected by the explosion.

See the drone shots below as shared on X (formerly Twitter) by BBC journalist, Yusuf Akinpelu:

Explosion rocks Ibadan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there was a loud bang said to be caused by an explosion in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Legit.ng learnt that the incident happened on Tuesday evening, January 16.

The bang was heard around the city's Agbowo, Sango, Orogun and Bodija areas.

However, the cause of the explosion could not be immediately ascertained.

Oyo govt reacts as to Ibadan explosion

Legit.ng also reported that the Oyo state government said it is aware of reports of an explosion in Ibadan.

The government urged residents to remain calm, adding that security agencies are investigating the incident to determine its cause.

The government's reaction was contained in a tweet on his official X handle on Tuesday night, January 16, 2024.

