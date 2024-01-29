The kidnappers who abducted the Lagos PDP chairman have finally released him to his family

The state's party secretary, Hon. Amode confirmed the development to newsmen on Monday Morning

The opposition party as well as the Ogun state police have kept mute over details of whether he was recused freely or a ransom was paid

The kidnapped chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Philip Aivoji, has finally regained his freedom.

How the PDP chairman was kidnapped

Recall that Aivoji was kidnapped on Thursday, January 25, around 6 p.m. along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, while returning from the party’s Stakeholders’ Zonal Caucus meeting convened by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and held in Ibadan, the state capital.

The party's state publicity secretary, Hon. Hakeem Amode, has verified the incident.

However, Hon. Amode, in a short statement issued on Monday morning, January 29, confirmed the release of the party's chairman, Leadership reported.

He noted that Aivoji was released after spending four days with the kidnappers, The Cable reported.

Amode said:

“We use this opportunity to appreciate your prayers most importantly because God’s mercy was visible all the way.

“Thank you all for your concerns and prayers.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alamutu, who also confirmed the release of Aivoji, in the early hours of Monday, declined comments on ransom payment.

In an interview with The Punch newspaper, on Monday, Alamutu said:

“Yes, he has been released in the early hours of today, but I don’t have information on the payment of any ransom.”

Woman killed as police, kidnappers of Lagos PDP chairman engage in gun battle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bilikisu Kazeem, a 37-year-old woman, reportedly died from a bullet wound sustained during a battle between the police and the kidnappers of the Lagos PDP chairman, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Ogun state police spokesman in Ogun state, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this on Saturday, Janaury 27, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to Odutola, following the gun duel, nine out of ten persons were rescued from the suspected kidnappers on the highway.

Shehu Sani reacts as retired Kaduna principal, regains freedom

In another similar development, a former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, disclosed that kidnappers have released Mallam Abdulkadir, the retired Kaduna principal who was detained while delivering ransom in Kaduna state.

Sani made this known in a post shared on his X account on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

The former PDP lawmaker disclosed that Abdulkadir paid a ransom for his freedom but was thoroughly beaten by the kidnappers due to the delayed payment.

