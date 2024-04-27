Authorities in Tanzania have shut down five hydroelectric stations in a bid to reduce excess electricity in the national grid

This is as many African countries, including Nigeria, are struggling to generate enough power for their citizens

According to reports, the Mwalimu Nyerere Hydroelectric Station produced sufficient electricity to supply major cities

Tanzanian authorities have closed down five hydroelectric stations to alleviate surplus electricity in the national grid.

This information was made known by the country’s Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, Daily Trust reports.

According to Majaliwa, the primary facility, Mwalimu Nyerere Hydroelectric Station, produced sufficient electricity to supply major cities such as Dar es Salaam, the country’s commercial hub.

This marks the first instance of Tanzania shutting down hydroelectric stations due to overproduction, a significant move for a country plagued by chronic power shortages.

An official from the state-run power company, Tanesco, said:

“We have turned off all these stations because the demand is low and the electricity production is too much, we have no allocation now.”

The 2,115MW Julius Nyerere Hydropower Dam is reportedly nearing full capacity due to heavy rains that began earlier this year.

Nigeria struggles to generate enough power

In contrast, despite having an installed capacity of 1,938MW and a grid capacity of 1,899MW, Nigeria faces challenges in providing electricity to 85% of its consumers, despite its installed capacity of 13,000MW.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) recently announced an increment in the electricity tariff for Band A consumers, raising it from the existing N66 per kilowatt hour to N225, marking a substantial 240% surge.

Customers categorised under Band A represent 15% of the country's total 12 million electricity consumers will now enjoy 20 to 24 hours of electricity supply daily.

However, the recent increase in electricity tariff has sparked criticism from various quarters.

