Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism

Ibadan, Oyo state - There was a loud bang said to be caused by an explosion in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Legit.ng learnt that the incident happened on Tuesday evening, January 16.

As reported by The Punch, the bang was heard around Agbowo, Sango, Orogun and Bodija areas of the city.

However, the cause of the explosion could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

A resident of Orogun told Sahara Reporters that she heard the deafening sound.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“It felt like a tremor that shook the house.”

Another source in the Agbowo area said he heard it was a gas explosion.

An X (formerly Twitter) user, @WillieWinehouse, said it was a bomb that went off.

However, both claims could not be immediately verified by Legit.ng.

Below are some videos shared online:

Efforts to reach the spokesperson for the state police command, Adewale Osifeso, were unsuccessful.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng