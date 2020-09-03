Cleo Rose Elliott's bio: What do we know about Sam Elliott’s daughter?

Cleo Rose Elliott is an American model, singer, and musician. She grew up in the Hollywood spotlight because of being the daughter of an American celebrity couple. In addition, her maternal and parental grandfathers were also famous.

Cleo Rose Elliott attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "A Star Is Born" at The Shrine Auditorium on September 24, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Kevin Mazur

Cleo's parents joined the acting industry in the 1960s and received many accolades throughout their careers. Her mother revealed that Cleo once stabbed her in the arm six times with scissors. The incident, however, did not tear the family apart; the two have attended several Hollywood events together. Learn more about her below.

Profile summary

Full name Cleo Rose Elliott Date of birth September 17, 1984 Zodiac sign Virgo Age 37 years (as of July 2022) Place of birth Malibu, California, USA Profession Model, singer, musician Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Samuel Pack Elliott Mother Katharine Juliet Ross Paternal grandparents Henry Nelson Elliott and Glynn Mamie Sparks Maternal grandparents Dudley Ross and Katharine W. Hall Marital status Single Relationship status Dating Partner Randy Christopher Bates Children None Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Blonde Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.73m) Weight 55 kg (121 lb) approx. Body measurements 36-28-40 inches (approx.) Bra size 36 BB (approx.) Shoe size US 12.5 (approx.)

Cleo Rose Elliott's family

Rose was born into the family of award-winning actors Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross, California, USA, on September 17, 1984.

How did Cleo Rose Elliott's parents meet?

Katharine Ross and Sam Elliott first worked together on Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in 1969. However, they never met officially until 1978 when acting in The Legacy film.

The couple's wedding was in May 1984, four short months before Cleo was born. It was Sam's first marriage but Katharine’s fourth marriage.

Who is Cleo Rose Elliott's mother?

Career-wise, Katharine Ross is famously known for co-starring in John Wayne's movie, Hellfighters. She played the role of Wayne's daughter, Tish Buckman.

She also received the BAFTA Award for Best Actress for her roles in Butch Cassidy, the Sundance Kid, and Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here movies.

Is Cleo Elliott an only child?

Rumours about Canadian actor David James Elliott being Sam Elliott's son are false. Sam has one child, Cleo Rose, with his wife, Katharine.

Is Cleo Elliott adopted?

She is Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross' biological child. Cleo's maternal grandparents are Dudley Ross (a renowned guitarist, music composer, and band leader) and Katharine W. Hall.

Her paternal grandparents were also famous. Henry Nelson Elliott's impressive Hollywood acting career lasted more than 50 years. Meanwhile, Sam's mother, Glynn Mamie Sparks, was a sports trainer as a high school teacher and a professional.

How old is Cleo Rose Elliott?

Cleo Rose Elliott's age is 37 years as of July 2022.

Education

Sam Elliott's daughter spent her childhood in Malibu, California, USA. Her parents noticed her interest in music at an early age and supported it.

They allowed her to learn the basics of singing and how to play the guitar and the flute. Cleo attended Malibu High for three years, then joined Colin McEwan High School.

After that, she took classes at the Joanne Barron/D.W. Brown Acting Studio in Santa Monica, California, for four years. Cloe later underwent Charity Chapman's classical opera vocal training. Chapman is a prolific American singer-songwriter.

Career

Cloe earned a living through modelling jobs while studying acting in Santa Monica. She took part in a short-lived reality hair-styling show, Sexyhair, in 2003. In the same year, Cloe and her family appeared on the cover of The Malibu Times.

More fashion magazines would send her proposals. After undergoing Charity Chapman's singing training, Sam Elliott's daughter joined the American Society of Composers, Authors Publishers (ASCAP).

Charity Chapman introduced the young lady to music producer Bobby Harby. Cleo showed Bobby her songs. Her songwriting abilities impressed him, and he liked her first compositions.

In 2008, she released her first solo CD – No More Lies. The track received massive international success. The next time Cleo made headlines was for stabbing her mother.

Why did Cleo Rose Elliott stab her mother?

Cleo was 26 when she attacked her mother in a violent fit of rage. Hence, Katharine had to file a restraining order against her. She said that Cleo was verbally abusive from childhood and became violent tendencies in her teen years.

On March 2, 2011, Cleo lost her temper and threatened to kill her mother. She kicked in a kitchen cabinet door and began following Katharine around the house.

Katharine tried calling the police, but Cleo cut the phone line with a pair of scissors. She also threatened to pull out her mum's eyes before stabbing her six times.

The piercings left visible marks on Katharine. The restraining order prevented Cloe from going 100 yards close to her mum's home, car, and workplace. In addition, the police accompanied her to her parents' Malibu home to collect her belongings and move out.

What does Cleo Rose Elliott do for a living?

Katherine forgave her daughter and dropped the restraining order on March 30, 2011. However, Cloe's music and modelling careers never fully recovered.

Cloe vanished from the public eye for some years. She later made several red carpet appearances with her parents, including going with her boyfriend to her dad's Oscar nomination for acting in A Star is Born in 2018. However, the family has never revealed the reason behind the violent incident to the public.

Is Cleo Rose Elliot married?

The musician is not yet married but has been in a relationship with Randy Christopher Bates for a long time. He is a professional downhill mountain bike rider and cyclist. Randy was a musician before taking up cycling as a profession. He even started a musical band at age 13.

Randy left music for a scuba diving career, but his passion for cycling changed everything. He loves travelling and shares pictures from his adventurous trips on Instagram.

Cleo occasionally accompanies her boyfriend on his trips. The two have also been spotted attending social events with Cleo's parents.

Randy Christopher Bates wedding Cleo Rose Elliott

If you are wondering why many people search "who is Cleo Rose Elliott married to?" online, fans believe the couple officiated their union privately. Their relationship can be traced back to December 23, 2013, when Randy first posted their photo on Instagram.

Randy implied that they were engaged the second time he posted their picture (on January 18, 2014). He captioned it with #fiance and used the same hashtag on August 26, 2016, and February 2, 2017.

Funs facts about Cleo Rose Elliott

She underwent Charity Chapman's classical opera vocal training before her singing career kicked off.

Cleo has been dating Randy Christopher Bates for almost nine years.

Her boyfriend is a professional downhill mountain bike rider and cyclist.

Randy often implies on social media that they are engaged. He occasionally uses #fiance when posting Cleo on his Instagram page.

Cleo Rose Elliott loved music more than any other career she could do. Even after being raised by award-winning Hollywood actors, she showed little interest in acting. Fans hope she will someday bounce back to making music.

