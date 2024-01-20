President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's compassionate message has been conveyed to the victims of the recent explosion in Ibadan

Legit.ng reports that the explosion rocked Bodija area of Ibadan on Tuesday night, January 16, 2024

Tinubu was represented at the UCH, Ibadan, by Dr. Tunji Alausa, the minister of state for health

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism

Ibadan, Oyo state - President Bola Tinubu has through Tunji Alausa, the minister of state for health, assessed the structures affected by the Ibadan explosion in the University College Hospital (UCH).

Alausa, visited the UCH on Saturday, January 20, to empathise with victims of the week's massive explosion in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Some parts of UCH were affected after the explosion in Ibadan on Tuesday, January 16. Photo credit: @aminukogi

Source: Twitter

Ibadan explosion: Officials embark on structural damage assessment

Although the explosion happened on Dejo Oyelese street, Adeyi avenue, Old Bodija, communities several kilometres away felt the impact.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Minister Alausa was in Ibadan to assess structures affected by the explosion in the hospital.

He said he was an emissary of President Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister and members of UCH management, led by the chief medical director, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, toured the hospital to assess the impact of the explosion.

Speaking after the inspection, Alausa said:

“I was told that 17 victims were brought in alive, 10 among them have been treated and discharged.

“I have seen the remaining seven; they are doing so well. I asked them how the care has been and they said they are getting excellent care.

“I am very happy about that and I am sure that the president will also be very happy about that."

Furthermore, Alausa promised that the ministry of health would assist UCH in repairing some of the damaged buildings.

Sowore raises questions on Ibadan explosion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, raised eight questions concerning the fatal Ibadan explosion.

Sowore asked Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and concerned Nigerian security agencies to answer the questions.

Among other posers, Sowore queried Governor Makinde's swift judgement that those who caused the explosion are illegal miners.

Source: Legit.ng