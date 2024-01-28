The APC national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said he is determined to end politics of bitterness

Ganduje called on politicians to see each other as brothers and sisters and work together as Nigerians

The former Kano state governor said the APC doesn't consider the opposition as conquered but as potential comrades

Kano state - The National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on politicians to work together as Nigerians.

Ganduje said he is determined to end politics of bitterness, reason for wanting to get together with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and other members of the opposition parties, Daily Trust reported.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ganduje’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Chief Oliver Okpala, on Sunday, January 28.

The statement partially reads;

“This is the first time the Chairman of a ruling political party in the country has exhibited such maturity, taking such an approach and calling for a united front. It is a call to avoid bitterness and rancour, it is a call for politicians to work together as Nigerians and to see each other as brothers and sisters.

It added:

“It is a call from a government in power at the centre that has never seen the people in the opposition as conquered but as potential comrades in joining a movement for the task of liberating the nation from the stranglehold of long-standing degradation which the current APC administration is tackling.”

