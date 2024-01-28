Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism

Ejigbo, Osun state - Richard Idowu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been shot dead in Ejigbo area of Osun state.

As reported by The Punch, the incident which occurred around 8 pm on Saturday, January 27, led to tension among the residents.

It was gathered that a local hunter mistakenly fired the fatal shot.

Following the unfortunate incident, Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, ordered an immediate investigation.

