A Nigerian Police Commissioner, CP Ifeanyi Henry Uche, has been appointed by the International Police Organization (INTERPOL) as the Chairman of the African Heads of Cybercrime Units.

Uche is taking over from Ratjindua Tjivikua, head of Cybercrime of Namibia after his tenure expired.

He will chair the cybercrime units which comprise heads of 54 countries.

As reported by Vanguard, Uche is in charge Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF -NCCC).

The CP while speaking at the closing of the Africa Working Group Meeting on Cybercrime on Friday, May 3 said new technologies have increasingly exposed African cyberspace as potential targets for cybercriminals.

He lamented that most African countries have low levels of commitment to cybersecurity.

“It is important that we join the operational subgroups created by INTERPOL to bolster our collective efficiency in the fight against cybercrime in the sub-region.”

The police boss advocated for the establishment of an African Incident Response Mechanism and Cybersecurity Frameworks on a Police-to-Police basis.

Uche said it would help to eliminate the bottlenecks impeding the free flow of resources.

“I advocate for the establishment of African Incident Response Mechanism and Cybersecurity Frameworks on a Police-to-Police basis to eliminate the bottlenecks impeding the free flow of resources.

“We must leverage the INTERPOL NCB 1/247 communication network and existing capabilities with regard to sharing of classified intelligence.”

As reported by AIT, Uche was initially appointed as the Vice Chairman of Africa Heads of Cybercrime Units in July, 2022.

