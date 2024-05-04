A bright lad from a Catholic school situated in Port Harcourt got an aggregate score of 366 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The boy's UTME result was one of the 49 top-performing scores of students from the Catholic school

Internet users celebrated the high-flying students and commended the school for making a statement in the JAMB exam

Emmanuel Jeremiah Jewel, a student of Bishop Okoye Spiritan Secondary School in Oyigbo, Port Harcourt, got an impressive 366 in the just-concluded UTME.

Emmanuel's outstanding performance was obtained from a document from his school, which is making the rounds on social media.

The document showed that 49 students from the school that sat for the UTME scored between 281 and 366.

Emmanuel led the park and had 95 in mathematics, chemistry and physics. He also scored 81 in English.

A Facebook user, Okeke Callistus, shared the document and hailed the Catholic school's students for their stellar exam performance. Okeke wrote:

"The Holy Ghost Fathers never relent in their mission for the betterment of humanity through quality Education, as many people cry for massive failures in just released jamb results, Bishop Okoye Spiritan Secondary School in Oyigbo PH Nigeria came out with an amazing result of which the lowest mark was 281..

"Think education, think Spiritan."

Before Emmanuel's score became public knowledge, a Kaduna student who got 362 was dubbed the top-scorer by netizens.

Bishop Okoye Spiritan Secondary School celebrated online

Joseph Samuel Nnamani said:

"This is our identity as Spiritans. 'Ekene dili Chukwu'.

"Dear parents, this is an eye-opener and opportunity for the future of your amazing children. Register your children now and peace of mind settles with you."

Benue girl trends over her UTME score

