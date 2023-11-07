Residents of Iree are currently under fear of attack following a clash between alleged cultists and a uniformed personnel of the Nigerian Army

The incident which has caused serious tension reportedly started after some thugs attacked and beat a soldier

A video of the incident as well as pictures of the presence of soldiers in the community have been circulating on social media platforms

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering current affairs in Nigeria

Iree, Osun state - A soldier, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, was assaulted and left wounded on Tuesday, November 7, by alleged cultists in Iree, Boripe local government area (LGA) of Osun state.

The actual cause of the assault on the operative of the Nigerian Army was not known as of the time of this report.

Locals fear Army's retaliation after soldier beaten in Iree, Osun state. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

Attack on soldier stirs tension in Osun

In a video of the incident seen by Legit.ng, some suspected hoodlums, one of whom was identified as Gbedu, were seen beating the soldier around 'Poly junction' area while people watched. The clip has since gone viral, with some commenters saying the assaulters are cultists.

The Punch quotes an eyewitness as saying the soldier was left bloodied.

The eyewitness said:

“The incident happened today (Tuesday). I don’t know what happened between the hoodlums and the soldier but I saw them beating him. We were even begging the hoodlums to leave him. The hoodlums were led by Gbedu. He is a notorious thug in the town.

“They beat the soldier thoroughly and smashed his head. They later left him drenched in blood.”

Watch the video below:

It was gathered that following the incident, some soldiers came and took the wounded soldier away.

Soldiers in Osun were also said to have visited the area again, “stayed at the Poly Junction for some hours and left without harassing anyone”.

However, many residents are still scared the soldiers will come to retaliate and inflict pain on innocent persons.

When contacted, Kehinde Adeleke, the spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun state command, confirmed the beating.

Police dare Army in Lagos

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state police command challenged the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army to show proof that any soldier was shot during a recent clash between some cops and army personnel in the state.

It would be recalled that Inspector Monday Orukpe attached to the Ojo Division of Lagos Police Command was beaten to death by aggrieved soldiers.

Source: Legit.ng