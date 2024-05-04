The Nigerian government has announced that four International Oil Companies (IOCs) are set to divest from a total of 26 oil blocks in the country.

According to Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the proposed oil blocks are owned by Nigerian Agip Oil Company, ExxonMobil (Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited), EQUINOR, and Shell (Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited).

Komolafe made this revelation during an industry dialogue on divestment held in Abuja.

He mentioned that Oando is in talks to acquire NAOC assets from Eni, while Seplat is bidding to take over Mobil assets.

These blocks collectively hold an estimated total reserve of 8.211 million barrels of oil, 2,699 million barrels of condensate, 44,110 billion cubic feet of associated gas, and 46,604 billion cubic feet of non-associated gas, making a significant contribution to the nation’s hydrocarbon resources.

Komolafe said:

“Additionally, these blocks contain P3 reserves estimated at 5,557 million barrels of oil, 1,221 million barrels of condensate, 14,296 billion cubic feet of associated gas and 13,518 billion cubic feet of non-associated gas.”

Komolafe mentioned that S&P Global Commodity Insights (SPGCI) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) are among the top international consultants specializing in oil and gas decommissioning.

He explained that these consultants will work closely with NUPRC as independent advisors to identify all liabilities associated with end-of-field life and abandonment legacies, following divestment protocols.

