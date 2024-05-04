Naziru Idris Ya’u, the journalist with the Abubakar Rimi Television station (ARTV), who was attached to the Kano state government house, has been shot

A journalist with Abubakar Rimi Television station (ARTV), Naziru Idris Ya’u, attached to the Kano Government House, has been hit by a stray bullet.

The bullet struck his shoulder shortly after he returned to the government residence after an assignment with Governor Abba Yusuf at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Naziru was said to be having some time with his friends at the premises of the government house when he had a sharp pain in his arm. He then saw a bullet lodged in his arm, and that was when he knew that he had been shot.

The journalist said:

“I felt something hit my arm and saw that it was a bullet. It seemed to come from a distance as it was cool to the touch.”

It was learnt that the bullet was removed before he was taken to the clinic for treatment.

Police commence investigation of stray bullet on journalist

The reporter, who sustained a minor injury as a result, was rushed to the Government House Clinic, where he was treated and discharged.

Security officials at the government house have launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to the incident.

But, Government House officials have not yet issued any statement on the incident.

The incident occurred on May 3, 2024, a day the United Nations has set aside to celebrate World Press Freedom Day and highlight the dangers faced by journalists in the course of their duties.

