As it stands, the abducted chairman of the PDP in Lagos state is still in captivity, the Ogun police command confirmed

According to the state police command, nine hostages have been rescued from the kidnappers' den

However, during the rescue operation, a woman lost her life as the operatives of the Nigerian police and the kidnappers engaged in a gun battle

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Bilikisu Kazeem, a 37-year-old woman, has reportedly died from a bullet wound sustained during a battle between the police and the kidnappers of the Lagos PDP chairman, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Nine out of ten kidnapped individuals were rescued by the police but the PDP chairman is still in captivity. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust on Saturday, Janaury 27, police spokesman in Ogun state, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this on Saturday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to Odutola, following the gun duel, nine out of ten persons were rescued from the suspected kidnappers on the highway.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

How the PDP chairman was kidnapped

Recall that Mr. Philip Aivoji, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, was kidnapped on Thursday, January 25, around 6 p.m. along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The party's state publicity secretary, Hon. Hakeem Amode, has verified the incident.

However, the police spokesperson Odutola, disclosed that officers’ intervention had, however, aided the release of nine out of ten victims while only the PDP chairman remained in captivity.

Speaking on casualties recorded, Odutola said:

“A White Mazda Bus registered as LSR 288 XE was slightly damaged, while Eunice Afolake Osalusi “f”, Erinfolami Samuel “m”, Obafemi Da Altantra “m” and Adeyinka Mathew sustained non-life threatening bullet injuries in their escape attempts, they are recuperating and stable in hospital.

“Sadly, one Bilikisu Kazeem “f” aged 37years, gave up the ghost before getting to the hospital. Her remains was immediately collected by her relatives who were conveying her to the hospital, declining any autopsy examination from the police.”

The police spokesman listed exhibits recovered from the scene to include “one AK47 Magazine containing 28 live ammunition believed to belong to the hoodlums, handsets, car key, were handed over to respective owners.”

She added that the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations had mobilised tactical commanders, on joint operations with other security agencies to ensure that the PDP chairman is rescued unhurt.

Kidnappers demand N200m ransom

Meanwhile, the individuals who kidnapped the PDP chairman have requested a ransom of N200 million in exchange for his release.

This development was confirmed by a member of the party, who pleaded anonymity, stating that the individuals who kidnapped the party leaders are requesting a ransom of N200 million for their release.

Suspected Abuja kidnapper recounts how police arrested him

In another report, a suspected notorious Abuja criminal, Chinaza Philip-Okoye, has denied being a kidnapper in the FCT.

Philip-Okoye said he is not a kidnapper but an armed robber who steals cars from people on the expressway.

He said the police operatives arrested him in Kaduna state on their wile to Kano after snatching a car.

Source: Legit.ng