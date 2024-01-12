No fewer than seven students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) got injured in a gas explosion

It was gathered that the explosion spread to an off-campus hostel from a fuel station on Tuesday, January 9

The affected hostel is owned by the management of the Poplat fuel station where the explosion was triggered by a leaking gas container

FCT, Abuja - A gas explosion has injured no fewer than seven students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) at an off-campus hostel in Ile-Ife, Osun state.

As reported by TheCable, the explosion happened at Poplat Fuel Station located in the Lagere area of OAU’s host community on Tuesday, January 9.

Sources in the OAU community said the explosion was triggered by a leaking gas container in the fuel station after which it spread to a nearby student hostel.

The president of the OAU student union government, Abbas Ojo, said the hostel houses up to 95 per cent of the university’s off-campus community.

The affected hostel is also owned by the management of the Poplat fuel station.

Adeolu Odedire, director of OAU’s student affairs department, said between seven to 10 students sustained injuries of varying degrees.

Reacting to the gas explosion, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said the incident incredibly saddens his heart.

Obi stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi, on Friday, January 12.

The former Anambra state governor wrote:

“The reports of an explosion that occurred at a petrol station in Ile Ife, Osun state which caused different degrees of injury to at least 26 students of Obafemi Awolowo University, saddens my heart incredibly.

“My heart goes out to the affected students and the Institution as I pray to God to grant them perfect healing of mind and body."

