Two people have been sent to an early grave following a tragic event that happened in Osun state

It was reported that four site workers sustained injuries and two women died in the building collapse that occurred in Osun state

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) spokesperson, Mrs. Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the development and shared further details on the sad incident

Two women have been reported killed, while four others were injured as a church building collapsed in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

Eyewitness give account of the event which led to the death of 2 people in Osun state

The Nation reported that the owner of the building was among the two people who died during the church collapse at Eweta area of Ikirun, Osun State, on Wednesday evening, October 12.

Speaking on the sad incident, a resident of the area identified as Dayo said four people, who were site workers, were trapped before some people in the neighbourhood rescued them from the debris and took them to the hospital, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

NSCDC shares key details of church building collapse in Osun

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) spokesperson, Mrs. Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident:

“A storey building being used as a church collapsed on Wednesday at exactly 6:45pm. The building is under construction, as workers were working as at the time it collapsed.

“Two women died this morning; one of them is the owner of the building. Four persons, who were trapped under the debris, are receiving treatment in hospital. All of them are in critical condition.”

