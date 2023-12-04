Kola Olootu, an Ibadan-based popular radio presenter, has unveiled the mystery behind the story of a Mosque in Ilisa town in Osun state

According to Olootu, the Mosque was closed following the death of the Chief Imam and the struggle for a successor

Olootu said some people went to write "enter, pray and die"; the candidate of the youths led the prayer but died afterwards

Odo-Otin, Osun - Kola Olootu, a popular Ibadan-base radio presenter, has told the story of a Mosque in Ilisa town of the Odo-Otin Local Government Area in Osun state, which was closed for five years over the tussle over who will become the next Chief Imam.

Citing oral narrative on his Tiktok page, the Yoruba radio presenter said it was written in front of the mosque that "enter, pray and die" while the leadership crisis was in heat, a situation that restricted the people of the community from praying at the Mosque.

The tragic story of Ilisa mosque Photo Credit: Olaore Taiwo

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the crisis, the presenter said the former Imam of the mosque was old, and his Arabic accent was not as vibrant as that of his deputy, who was even younger. He said the youths loved and preferred him.

Why Osun mosque was closed for five years

He said even before the Imam died, the youths wanted the deputy Imam to continue praying, but the deputy Imam rejected the position, stating that he could only contest the position when the Imam died.

Shortly after, the Imam reportedly died, but some people rose to present another candidate, aside the deputy Chief Imam for the position. This led to crisis that the opposition went to surround the Mosque with palm leaves and wrote in its front that "enter, pray and die."

He said the youths went to the Mosque, removed the palm leaves and their candidate led them in prayer but the deputy Imam began severe illness after that and subsequently died in the period and since then, the Mosque has been shut.

See video of the show here:

