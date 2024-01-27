The Oko Afo community in Lagos state has been plagued with a tragic incident in one of its host schools

It was gathered that a 16-year-old, Davide Babadipo, was beaten to death by his teacher, identified as Oluwale

This incident has sparked outrage, with students staging a protest over the tragic demise of their colleague

Oko Afo, Lagos - Tension is escalating at Araromi Ilogbo Secondary School in Oko Afo, Lagos, following the reported death of a student, David Babadipo, purportedly as a result of being subjected to corporal punishment by a teacher.

Videos circulating on the internet depict distressed students asserting that 16-year-old David succumbed to fatal flogging administered by a teacher identified as Oluwale on Thursday, January 25.

The incident, which occurred on that same day, sparked protests among the school's students.

Pupil declared dead in hospital

Babadipo, who had been unwell for several days, was promptly taken to a hospital after the incident, where he was later declared deceased.

An online video depicts a scene of disorder in a school, with students running in confusion.

According to the video's narration, Babadipo was allegedly fatally flogged while attempting to leave the school premises for a purchase.

As reported by Leadership, a Facebook user named Bangose Jide identified the teacher as Mr Olawale, a vice principal, and reported the incident to the Morogbo Police Station in Lagos State.

Contrary views have emerged online, with Esther Wusu, a Facebook user, asserting that Oluwale is the school's vice principal and did not administer the flogging.

According to this perspective, David had been unwell since Tuesday, and the teacher recommended that his parents seek medical attention.

Mama Sassy D, another social media user, commented on the situation, expressing concern for the teacher's safety and noting that rioting had ensued.

