A former bank manager will spend the rest of his life in prison following a recent court judgement

The court has handed Nwachukwu Placidus, a sentence of 121 years in prison after he reportedly diverted fixed deposit funds of N112,100,000 from a customer for his personal gain

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the development via a statement on Saturday, May 4

Nwachukwu Placidus, a former manager with a popular bank in Onitsha, Anambra state, has been sentenced to a cumulative 121 years imprisonment for stealing N112 million belonging to a customer.

The bank manager stole a customer’s N112 million and was sentenced to 121 years in prison. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, and posted on its Facebook page on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

How the embattled bank manager stole N112 million

According to the post, Mr Placidus was arrested following a petition filed against him and forwarded to the EFCC.

The management of the bank (name withheld) claimed the sum of N112 million was handed over to Mr Placidus, as the branch manager, for a fixed deposit.

However, the petitioner said when the bank was approached to terminate and withdraw the deposit, it denied receiving the said funds.

Consequently, Placidus was arraigned on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, on 16-count charges bordering on forgery, stealing, obtaining by false pretence and uttering, by the Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC.

The judgement was delivered by Justice S. N. Odili of the Anambra state high court in Onitsha.

“Upon receipt of the petition, the EFCC swung into action and investigations revealed that the convict diverted the money for his own use and issued a fake fixed Deposit Certificate to the petitioner,” Dele Oyewale, spokesperson for the EFCC said in a statement.

Nigerians react as court jails former bank manager

Nigerians took to the comment section on Facebook and reacted to the EFCC's action against the bank manager. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

Theophilus Irem said:

"The Judge must have personal "akpo" with this Banker."

Ruhullah Ramadan wrote:

"But politicians no follow for this kind judgement, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ???"

Baba Kotoro said:

"This is good there is so many of them in our bank they aids the Yahoo boys to carry out there withdrawal from customers account. Efcc should not limit there good job only on this kind set of criminal they should go on the politicians are the Yahoo judge's."

Aikon Aikon wrote:

"The day EFCC and court will be taken serious is the day they start sending politicians to jail, things will start working well."

Bob Taj said:

"In my head, I'm just trying to calculate how many years Yahoo Bello will get from this judge."

Edith and Evans comedy wrote:

"This man is a good business man by diverting the money. Enjoy your sentence the way u enjoyed the money."

