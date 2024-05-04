Former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has suffered a major setback in his moves against the EFCC

This is because the court gave a fresh directive that stopped the embattled ex-governor from hindering the EFCC's court proceedings against him

However, the case between the former governor and the anti-graft agency has been adjourned following the fresh order

The Court of Appeal, Abuja division, has issued an order stopping the contempt suit filed by the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, against Olu Olukoyede, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Yahaya Bello: Court ruled in EFCC's favour

As reported by The Punch, a three-member panel of the appellate court, led by Joseph Oyewole, gave the order on Friday, May 4, after taking an ex-parte application from the EFCC chairman’s lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa.

In granting the orders, Justice Oyewole held that the motion ex-parte had merit.

The appellate court fixed May 20 for the hearing of the substantive appeal, The Cable reported.

The court also ordered for substituted service of all the processes in the case to be pasted at No 9 Bengazi Steet Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, being the last known address of Yahaya Bello, PremiumTimes reported.

EFCC vs Yahaya Bello: What you should know

Recall that Bello had filed a fundamental human rights suit against the EFCC to protect himself from being arrested and detained.

The EFCC boss is facing a contempt charge for carrying out “some acts upon which they (the EFCC) have been restrained” by the court on February 9, 2024, pending the determination of the substantive originating motion.

Also, the head of Bello's media office, Ohiare Michael, in a statement on Tuesday, April 23, argued that the EFCC never sent the former governor any invitation but went ahead to declare him wanted.

Yahaya Bello: Daniel Bwala faults EFCC chairman

Meanwhile, Daniel Bwala, a lawyer and public affairs analyst, criticised the EFCC over the allegations against Bello.

Bwala, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential campaign committee in the 2023 general elections, condemned the “trial by media” approach by the anti-graft agency.

The legal practitioner who was reacting to the recent press briefing by the EFCC chairman, Olanipekun Olukoyede, accused the commission’s boss of conducting public discussions akin to a courtroom trial, where media outlets act as judge and jury.

