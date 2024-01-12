The court has solidified Nwifuru's March 18 electoral victory as it delivered a judgement in favour of the ruling APC

The apex court in its verdict on Friday, affirmed Nwifuru's victory in the Ebonyi state election

In a decisive ruling, the Supreme Court upheld the integrity of the electoral process and rejected the PDP's appeal for lacking merit

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Supreme Court on Friday, January 12, dismissed the appeal challenging the election of Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state.

Justice Tijani Abubakar on Friday delivered the judgment in favour of embattled Governor Francis Nwifuru. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru

Source: Facebook

A five-member panel of justices on Friday unanimously held that the appeal by Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacked merit, Daily Trust reported.

The lead judgment read by Justice Tijani Abubakar held that Odii and the PDP failed to prove allegations of non-qualification to contest the election and non-compliance with Electoral Act, 2022 in the election, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This comes after the Supreme Court on Monday, January 8, opted to reserve judgment on the Ebonyi state election appeal.

The apex court considered the appeal brought by the Odii, after hearing arguments from both parties.

Justice John Okoro reserved the judgment and noted that a new date would be communicated to the parties involved in the matter.

How the appeal court ruled on Ebonyi election dispute

Recall that the Court of Appeal Lagos division had affirmed the election of Nwifuru as the duly elected governor of Ebonyi state.

In a unanimous decision, the three-member panel led by Justice Jummai Sankey dismissed the appeal filed by Chukwuma Odii of the PDP.

Justice Sankey held that the PDP and its candidate lacked the legal right to meddle in the internal affairs of the APC as it relates to the nomination of candidates.

Supreme Court gives verdict on Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal’s election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court on Friday, affirmed Governor Dauda Lawal's election.

The apex court set aside the appellant’s verdict which seemingly sacked Lawal in November 2023.

The victorious governor is a chieftain of the (PDP) while his main challenger, Bello Matawalle, is a member of the (APC).

Delivering the lead decision of the Supreme Court, Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim described the judgement of the lower Court of Appeal as perverse. He said the lower court’s decision lacked evidential foundation.

Supreme Court's verdict in appeal against Governor Alia

Similarly, Legit.ng reported earlier that the Supreme Court rejected an appeal challenging the election of Governor Hyacinth Alia in Benue state.

The appeal was withdrawn by Sebastian Hon, the counsel representing Mr Titus Uba from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Uba had contested the triumph of Governor Hyacinth Alia from the APC.

Source: Legit.ng