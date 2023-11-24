Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos state, has affirmed the election of Fran­cis Nwifuru as the duly elected governor of Ebonyi state in the March 18 governorship election.

Another APC governor wins at appeal court

As reported by The Punch, a three-member panel presided over by Justice Jummai Sankey, in its unanimous decision, dismissed the appeal filed by Chukwuma Odii, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The panel also resolved all the five issues raised against the appellant and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

