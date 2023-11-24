BREAKING: Appeal Court Gives Verdict on PDP’s Suit Seeking To Sack Nwifuru As Enugu Governor
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
Ikeja, Lagos state - The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos state, has affirmed the election of Francis Nwifuru as the duly elected governor of Ebonyi state in the March 18 governorship election.
Another APC governor wins at appeal court
As reported by The Punch, a three-member panel presided over by Justice Jummai Sankey, in its unanimous decision, dismissed the appeal filed by Chukwuma Odii, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.
The panel also resolved all the five issues raised against the appellant and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Appeal court gives verdict on sack of Uba Sani as Kaduna governor
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, affirmed the election of Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the governor of Kaduna state.
A three-member panel of the appellate court held that the tribunal acted in error when it depended on inadmissible evidence to order the conduct of supplementary polls in 22 polling units.
Delivering its judgment on Friday, the court stated that a key witness called by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not give susbstantial evidence to back the forgery allegations against the APC
Source: Legit.ng