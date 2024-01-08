The Supreme Court affirmed Hyacinth Alia as the governor of Benue State on Monday, January 8.

This development was made official after the apex court dismissed the election appeal of the opposition party.

Alia's victory comes after winning the election petition tribunal and the appellate court in 2023.

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal challenging the election of Governor Hyacinth Alia in Benue State.

The appeal was withdrawn by Sebastian Hon, the counsel representing Mr Titus Uba from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Channels reported.

Uba had contested the triumph of Governor Hyacinth Alia from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Despite the allegations of forgery against the deputy governor, Sam Ode, the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Abuja have both upheld Alia's victory in the Benue State governorship election on March 18.

Alia's victory at appeal court

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Alia the winner.

The Court of Appeal, citing lack of jurisdiction, declined to hear the petition, stating it was a pre-election matter.

The court emphasised that Uba, who raised the forgery claim, should have pursued the matter against Ode at the high court.

Additionally, the court found that Uba failed to prove the forgery allegations against Ode convincingly.

