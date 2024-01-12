The Supreme Court, on Friday, January 12, upheld the election of Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state

The apex court vacated the November 16, 2023 judgement of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal

The Appeal Court's verdict had declared the governorship election that was held in the state on March 18, 2023, as inconclusive

Gusau, Zamfara state - The Supreme Court on Friday, January 12, 2024, affirmed Governor Dauda Lawal's election.

As Premium Times, the apex court set aside the appellant’s verdict which seemingly sacked Lawal in November 2023.

Channels Television also noted the development.

The victorious governor is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while his main challenger, Bello Matawalle, is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Delivering the lead decision of the Supreme Court, Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim described the judgement of the lower Court of Appeal as perverse. He said the lower court’s decision lacked evidential foundation.

Agim said:

“The decision of the Court of Appeal has no evidential foundation.

“The judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered in November is set aside. The order setting aside the appellant’s election is set aside. And the election of the Appellant is upheld."

Primate Ayodele's prophecy favours Lawal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele said a rerun in three local government areas (LGAs) will not stop the PDP and Governor Lawal from “reclaiming” Zamfara state.

The cleric stated that the decision of the appellate court to ask the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election in three LGAs of Zamfara state is ‘not a big deal’.

'Don't jeopardise democratic principles' - Coalition to court

Legit.ng also reported that a group, Northern Initiative for Peace and Economic Development, urged the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the Appeal Court concerning the Zamfara state governorship election.

At a press conference recently in Jos, Plateau state, Abel Jilemsam, leader of the group, urged the Supreme Court to respect "the popular mandate in Zamfara".

Lawal, 3 other governors storm Supreme Court

Meanwhile, no less than four governors stormed the apex court on Friday, January 12.

The four governors who were at the Supreme Court were Lawal, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Abba Yusuf of Kano, and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau.

