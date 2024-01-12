Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Supreme Court has delivered its much-anticipated judgment on the Plateau state governorship election dispute.

BREAKING: Supreme Court returns Mutfwang as the duly elected governor of Plateau state. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

In a judgment delivered on Friday, January 12, the apex court affirmed Caleb Mutfwang's election, further declaring him as the duly elected governor of Plateau state, TVC News reported.

How the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Governor Caleb Mutfwang

According to the results declared by INEC, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 525,299 votes to beat the All Progressives Congress candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda, who garnered 481,370 votes during the 18 March governorship poll in Plateau state.

The governor's election was upheld by the Plateau State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Jos, the state capital.

However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja overturned the victory, necessitating Mutfwang's appeal at the Supreme Court.

Friday's final judgment on Plateau state guber dispute

At the Court on Friday, the Supreme Court court pointed out that the validity of nomination and sponsorship is not a valid ground to void an election, Premium Times reported.

The judge held that:

"We have held in a plethora of cases that the sponsorship of candidate for election is an internal affair of a political party.

"The court of appeal lacks the jurisdiction to determine the validity of the candidacy of the PDP," Justice Agim holds.

"Mr Yilwatda of the APC has no right to challenge the emergence of Governor Mutfwang as a ticket-holder of the PDP, the justice adds."

