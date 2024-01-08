The apex court is yet to rule on the disputed Ebonyi state governorship election involving the APC and the opposition PDP

In a sitting on Monday, January 8, Justice Okoro of the Supreme Court reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by the PDP against the election victory of Governor Fran­cis Nwifuru

The court's pending judgment adds suspense to the legal saga surrounding the March 18 governorship election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Francis Nwifuru's election victory faces a final challenge as the Supreme Court considers the appeal brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Chukwuma Odii.

The apex court on Monday, January 8, after hearing arguments from both parties, opted to reserve judgment on the Ebonyi state governorship election appeal, Channels TV reported.

Justice John Okoro reserved the judgement and noted that a new date for the final judgment would be communicated to the parties involved on the matter.

Recall that the Court of Appeal Lagos division had earlier affirmed the election of Fran­cis Nwifuru as the duly elected governor of Ebonyi State.

In a unanimous decision, the three-member panel led by Justice Jummai Sankey, dismissed the appeal filed by Chukwuma Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The panel also resolved all the five issues raised against the appellant and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

Justice Sankey held that the PDP and its candidate lacked the legal right to meddle in the internal affairs of the All Progressives Congress as it relates to the nomination of candidates.

