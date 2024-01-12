BREAKING: Tinubu, APC Governors in Closed-Door Meeting
President Bola Tinubu is currently having a closed-door session with the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
While the reason for the meeting, which was held at the state house, was not disclosed, it was observed that no less than 15 governors of the APC were in attendance.
The governors in attendance are Imo, Sokoto, Kwara, Benue, Kaduna, Cross River, Ogun, Borno, Ondo, Yobe, Kebbi, Jigawa, Kogi, Ekiti, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, whose election victory was affirmed by the Supreme Court hours earlier.
Source: Legit.ng