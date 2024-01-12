President Bola Tinubu is currently having a closed-door session with the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While the reason for the meeting, which was held at the state house, was not disclosed, it was observed that no less than 15 governors of the APC were in attendance.

Tinubu meets APC governors at the presidential villa Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The governors in attendance are Imo, Sokoto, Kwara, Benue, Kaduna, Cross River, Ogun, Borno, Ondo, Yobe, Kebbi, Jigawa, Kogi, Ekiti, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, whose election victory was affirmed by the Supreme Court hours earlier.

