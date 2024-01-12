Global site navigation

BREAKING: Tinubu, APC Governors in Closed-Door Meeting

by  Bada Yusuf

President Bola Tinubu is currently having a closed-door session with the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While the reason for the meeting, which was held at the state house, was not disclosed, it was observed that no less than 15 governors of the APC were in attendance.

The governors in attendance are Imo, Sokoto, Kwara, Benue, Kaduna, Cross River, Ogun, Borno, Ondo, Yobe, Kebbi, Jigawa, Kogi, Ekiti, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, whose election victory was affirmed by the Supreme Court hours earlier.

