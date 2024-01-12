The apex court's decision overturned the earlier rulings by the Court of Appeal and the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal that had initially nullified Yusuf's election

Friday's Supreme Court ruling marked the conclusive chapter in the legal battle surrounding the Kano governorship election

Reacting, Governor Yusuf expressed his gratitude to God following the Supreme Court's validation of his election victory

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has reacted to Friday's Supreme Court's judgement on the disputed Kano governorship election.

Kano Governor Yusuf is excited as the Supreme Court ruled in his favour. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Recall that the Supreme Court on Friday, January 12, 2024, upheld the election of Yusuf as the governor of Kano state.

The apex court reversed the decision of the Court of Appeal and the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which sacked the governor.

The court's verdict confirms Yusuf's victory of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the last step in the law in verifying who will rule Kano state.

How the court determined Yusuf's fate

In determining the case, the apex court raised two issues: whether the lower court was right in deducting 165,616 from the votes the Independent National Electoral Commission announced for the governor and whether the lower court could determine the issue of party membership.

In the judgement, Justice Okoro held that the tribunal was wrong in deducting 165,616 votes accrued to Yusuf in the election because the ballot papers were not signed and stamped by officials of INEC.

Abba Yusuf reacts to his victory at the Supreme Court

Reacting to the apex court's decision on his election appeal, Governor Yusuf took to his Facebook page to express his gratitude to God.

The governor also shared a photo of himself in a joyous mood.

Governor Yusuf wrote:

"Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah. - AKY."

How the appeal court sacked NNPP's Yusuf

Recall that the embattled Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf filed an appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which had affirmed his sacking.

The lower court declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Gawuna, as the authentic winner of the Kano state governorship election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The legal showdown is between Governor Yusuf of the NNPP and APC's Gawuna on Friday.

Kano guber: Ex-Gov Shakarau gives crucial advice to APC, NNPP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, the ex-Governor of Kano State, has urged the NNPP and the APC to embrace the Supreme Court’s decision gracefully.

He conveyed this message through an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The ex-governor, expressing confidence in the judicial system, emphasised that power cannot be obtained or taken away through various forms of mistreatment, animosity, or inflammatory remarks.

APC confident ahead of Supreme Court verdict, shares ‘aso-ebi’ to members

In a daring gesture, the APC in Kano state has provided its members with festive attire featuring the emblematic cap associated with President Tinubu.

This initiative is seen in anticipation of the forthcoming Supreme Court verdict on the Kano election.

Meanwhile, the NNPP in Kano is resorting to divine intervention, seeking divine guidance to confirm its candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf's election victory at the highest court.

