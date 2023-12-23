President Bola Tinubu emerged as the number one Nigerian leader through the miseries of prophecies in favour and against him. 2023 was another year where many clerics made different prophecies, particularly about the February 25 presidential election.

While some prophecies came to pass, others did not manifest, and some religious leaders were criticised for releasing false prophecies on social media.

Prior to the 2023 presidential election, many of the prophecies were in support of Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party, while some were for Tinubu. A fraction of the prophecies predicted the victory of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Below are some of the prophecies that came to pass in 2023:

Tinubu's beginning would be tough for Nigerians, says cleric

The founder and senior pastor of the Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, dismissed the prophecies by some pastors that war is likely to break out in Nigeria following the handing over of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Iginla then warned pastors and other religious leaders to stop giving false prophecies, adding that they should tell their congregation to commit Nigeria's issue on God's hand rather than tarnishing the country's image.

The prophet said:

"He will bring a transformation that you have not seen. The first section would be tough, but after everything, things would go smoothly. Hear me; the most hated candidate you have hated will do wonders in your life, in your eye, and you will be shocked."

“Atiku Can’t Win at Supreme Court”: Prophet Ikuru

The spiritual leader of the Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, said no amount of money spent by Atiku would propel him to victory over Tinubu.

Ikuru spoke on the background of Atiku's claim that Tinubu falsified a certificate he purportedly obtained from the Chicago State University (CSU) in 1979 and submitted it to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the 2023 presidential election.

He said:

“Those who know Atiku should go and tell Atiku that he is wasting his precious time. No amount of money Atiku spends that he would win through the court. Let the president work.”

Tinubu will defeat, Obi, Atiku at tribunal

One of the prophecies that came to pass about the 2023 election was the revelation by Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church that President Tinubu's victory in the February 25 presidential election would be affirmed by the presidential election petition court (PEPC).

The cleric, in a report on May 7, warned Peter Obi, the Labour Party's flagbearer in the election, to desist from appealing the election and not waste his resources on a futile efforts.

Tinubu will win 2023 election, Prophet Bisi Olujobi

The general overseer of the Wisdom Church of Christ International in Ketu, Lagos, said on Tuesday, February 21, that he foresaw the victory of Tinubu in the poll.

In a video shared by Splash FM, Ibadan, on YouTube, the cleric revealed several prophecies, some of which had come to pass, including the 2023 presidential election.

"I saw Peter Obi crying"

Bishop Feyi Daniel was one of those whose prophecy about the 2023 election came to pass. The cleric said Tinubu would win the election.

Bishop Daniel did not only talk about the victory of Tinubu in the election; he predicted that Peter Obi of the Labour Party would cry after losing the poll, which later happened. The cleric said he earlier predicted that Atiku would never become a president and that the prophecy had not changed.

"Days of stronger Naira will come back": Pastor Adeboye gives prophecy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG has prophesised that the naira would soon compete dollar in the shortest period of time.

The cleric, in his sermon, said Nigerians would soon be happy with the country's exchange rate in the shortest period of time.

