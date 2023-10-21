Southwest-based pastor, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, has warned Atiku Abubakar that he is "playing on a dangerous path"

Prophet Ikuru said Atiku is 'wasting his time' by investigating the genuineness of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's academic certificate at the Chicago State University (CSU), USA

The cleric dashed Atiku's hopes, declaring that Tinubu would defeat the former vice-president at the Supreme Court of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Godwin Ikuru of the Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry has said there is no amount of money Atiku Abubakar spends that would propel him to victory over President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 25 election, believes probing President Tinubu’s academic records would support his lawsuit.

Prophet Ikuru predicts that the Supreme Court will affirm President Tinubu's win.

Source: Facebook

The former vice president is contesting President Tinubu’s victory in the last general election.

Atiku claims Tinubu falsified a certificate he purportedly obtained from the Chicago State University (CSU) in 1979 and submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prior to the 2023 presidential election.

Prophet Ikuru said in a recent video posted on his church's official Facebook page:

“This is a strong message to Atiku. That Atiku, you are playing on a dangerous path.

“We gave your brother, Muhammadu Buhari, two terms. Does he think after a man from the North served eight years, another man from the same region will serve? It’s not possible. And it would not be given to him.

“Those who know Atiku should go and tell Atiku that Atiku is wasting his precious time.

“No amount of money Atiku spends that he would win through the court.

“Let the president work.”

Prophet Ikuru, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), urged the former vice-president to ‘stop embarrassing Nigeria’.

