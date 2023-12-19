Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer in the 2023 presidential candidate, has knocked President Bola Tinubu for making comments contrary to his actions.

The former vice president, in a tweet on Tuesday, December 19, said the President's comment to uphold freedom of speech and respect public opinion was contrary to the recent arrest of Precious Eze.

Atiku alleged that Eze was abducted at his residence in Lagos, and the security agencies kept mute until Nigerians started talking and asking questions about his whereabouts.

The PDP chieftain said:

"There was no word to explain his whereabouts and why he was being detained until Nigerians started to raise an alert about the plight of Precious. Notwithstanding what the young man may have done, the agencies of the state must let his family, friends, and indeed Nigerians know about his whereabouts.

"This aligns with the spirit of democracy, freedom of speech and respect for journalists to do their jobs of holding government to account without jackboot intimidation."

The blogger and multimedia journalist was reportedly abducted by some unknown persons. He was said to be hypertensive and under blood pressure medication.

A human right group, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), has also demanded for his released from the police custody, adding that the security agency was yet to make his offence known to the public.

