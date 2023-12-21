Dr Betta Edu says President Tinubu has the best interest of Nigerians at heart with his renewed hope agenda

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation made this assertion as she cleared the air regarding the N-Power scheme under Tinubu's government

Edu noted that the N-Power programme would be continued as the Renewed Hope Job Creation Programme under the supervision of the humanitarian ministry

Dr Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, has explained why the 'Renewed Hope N-Power' has not been relaunched.

Betta Edu has urged N-Power beneficiaries to keep calm, noting that their money would get to them. Photo credit: Dr Betta Edu Media Watch

She noted that the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has resumed payment of arrears to beneficiaries of the N-Power programme.

According to the minister, the beneficiaries were being owed some months’ salaries by the former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

However, the minister noted that the payment of arrears to beneficiaries which started on Wednesday, December 20, will continue until the last person is paid.

Edu was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, December 21.

“Presently, a payment for N-Power is ongoing; we were in the office yesterday up until the early hours of this morning, just to ensure that young people get monies which they have been owed from the last government.

“So, N-Power beneficiaries across the nation, I am sure you can attest to the fact that you are seeing your money in your accounts and this process will continue until the last person who indeed has served is being paid.

“And of course, all of this is being restructured to ensure that we reduce unemployment and create jobs for Nigerians,” Edu said.

Watch her interview video below as she explains the delay in Tinubu's renewed hope N-Power

N-Power non-graduate programme still active, scheme declares

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu's government is serious about actualising its renewed hope agenda. This time around, the people of Kogi state would be the first beneficiaries.

This is as the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation headed by Dr Betta Edu, on Tuesday, December 5, flagged off the distribution of N20,000 grants to vulnerable groups in Kogi state.

Dr. Edu, while flagging off the program, explained that the grant for vulnerable groups is not a loan and will not be repaid.

FG begins N20,000 cash transfer to vulnerable groups in Kogi

Meanwhile, the federal government's N-Power scheme said that its non-graduate programme is "still active".

The scheme, through its official handle, stated this recently.

Legit.ng reports that the N-Power is a job creation and empowerment initiative of the Social Investment Programme of the federal government of Nigeria. It is designed to help young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills to become solution providers in their communities and to become players in the domestic and global markets.

