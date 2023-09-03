Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG has prophesized that the naira would soon compete dollar in the shortest period of time

The cleric, in his sermon on Sunday, said Nigerians would soon be happy with the country's exchange rate in the shortest period of time

However, the development has continued to generate mixed reactions from concerned Nigerians

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has prophesized the possibility of the Nigerian naira bouncing back against the United States dollar with greater influence.

According to The Punch, findings in the black market showed that the buying rate of the dollar in naira was about N915 and sells at N918.

Pastor Adeboye predicts future of naira Photo Credit: Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Source: Getty Images

How exchange rate increased the cost of living in Nigeria

Due to the development of the new exchange rate and the removal of the fuel subsidy has led to a rise in the cost of living in the country.

Adeboye revealed the prophecy at the RCCG's monthly thanksgiving service on Sunday, September 3, with the theme ‘Uncommon Miracles’.

According to the religious leader, there was a period when Nigeria's currency completely favoured the US dollar.

The cleric says:

“The days when the Naira will be stronger will come back; those glorious days will return when that happens you will know.”

Adeboye further disclosed that something unique would happen, adding that many may not comprehend the development.

What Nigerians are saying about Adeboye's new prophecy

He said God granted him the usual testimonies, adding that some people could not believe.

The religious leader added:

“Miracle is totally unusual. God can give you a miracle that will be difficult to share.”

Nigerians have started reacting to the video that was shared on Vanguard.

Mr. Marshall said no one can speak to making the currency stronger through miracle. He said:

"You can’t speak to a currency to be valuable sha, you’ve got to do the right things. Money hardly answer to prophecy."

A user with the handle, @nedustarboy88, said:

"The same message has been passed since I was born and would be preached to my children in due time …. Thank God for science and technology."

Another user with the handle, @mr_efreedom, said:

"While we pray for miracles, daddy GO should help pray to God to give wisdom to our leaders to build infrastructures, empower small businesses and increase our export. Only then can God bless the work of our hands."

Mr. Hardcastle believes the message is directly from God. He said:

"God is surely saying something, few weeks ago it was Kumuyi, now it's Adeboye. Pay attention, God is our pilot".

On His part, son of teacher said:

"Having faith is important, but economic factors are complex. It's crucial to address real issues affecting currency exchange rates and work towards economic stability."

