Labour Party's bannerman, Peter Obi, has aimed a dig at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

This was on the heels of the Minister ordering residents of the Nuwalege community, located along Airport Road, to evacuate to make way for a presidential fleet.

In reaction to this development, Obi described it as an inconsiderate project that does not reflect the current realities of Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last presidential polls, Peter Obi, has said he's shocked by a report of plans to demolish 200 houses in Abuja to make way for the presidential fleet.

Recall that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had instructed the Department of Development Control Director to ensure that the Nuwalege community, located along the Airport Road, accommodates the presidential fleet plot.

This directive comes in response to a request from the Nigerian Air Force.

In a community and citizen engagement event held on Tuesday, December 19, in Abuja, the Minister conveyed through Director Mukhtar Galadima that the community must make room for development.

In reaction to this development, Obi, via his X handle, wrote:

"I am shocked by the recent report of the planned demolition of about 200 houses in the Nuwalege community in Abuja, to make way for the Presidential Fleet.

"I am again pained that we are embarking on such an inconsiderate project at this critical time when the country is going through untold hardship."

Obi's message to Wike

Obi advised that the FCT minister abandon the project and focus on saving costs and saving up for more critical and people-driven projects.

He wrote:

"We cannot continue to encourage those who have kept us suffering to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle far beyond our legitimate means.

"A democratically elected people-oriented government must always care for the people, above itself.

"I, therefore, advise that we have a rethink and, most importantly, ensure that our fellow Nigerians are not rendered homeless for the sake of an unproductive presidential fleet."

