President Tinubu has expressed serious concern regarding Rotimi Akeredolu's health and has insisted that power be transferred to the deputy

According to Tinubu, Akeredolu’s health had deteriorated to the point where he could no longer sign any official letters

To find a lasting solution to the lingering tussle in the state, he mandated the lawmakers to give Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the go-ahead to lead the state so that Akeredolu could focus on his health

Ondo state, Akure - An emerging report has it that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Ondo State House of Assembly, to transfer power to deputy governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Tinubu reportedly made this known at a meeting he summoned to resolve the leadership crisis in Ondo on Monday, December 11.

As reported by The Nation, the president emphasized that this transfer should be conducted without any conditions, as it aligns with the “doctrine of necessity.”

Legit.ng understands that the transfer of power will be done by electronic signature (e-signature) as the ailing governor is too weak to sign any document.

Meanwhile, this decision allows Governor Akeredolu to take another medical leave, ensuring his well-being, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

