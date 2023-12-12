Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has embarked on another sick leave to focus on the full recovery of his health

This development was confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday, December 12, by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde

As contained in the statement, all necessary paperwork for handing over administrative duties to his deputy has been sent to the state parliament for approval

Akure, Ondo - Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is set to take another medical leave starting Wednesday, December 13.

His leave is to continue a previous medical treatment he had months ago overseas before his return.

His Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, stated that the governor will focus on his health to achieve a complete recovery before resuming official responsibilities.

Akeredolu hands over to deputy

The announcement mentioned that an official letter detailing the medical leave and the necessary constitutional procedures for power transfer would be sent to the House of Assembly.

The statement sighted by Legit.ng reads:

“In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity.

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State. He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations. This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.”

Tinubu summons Akeredolu's deputy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a second intervention into the political acrimony in Ondo state.

Following the breakdown in resolving the previous meeting between the Ondo deputy governor and President Tinubu, another attempt was made.

A source who was aware of the meeting said President Tinubu might be forced to evoke the statutory provisions of the constitution.

