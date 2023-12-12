President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has summoned a second intervention into the political acrimony in Ondo state

Following the breakdown in resolving the previous meeting between the Ondo deputy governor and President Tinubu, another attempt was made

A source who was aware of the meeting said President Tinubu might be forced to evoke the statutory provisions of the constitution

State House, Abuja - A report has confirmed that President Bola Tinubu called for a meeting at the Villa with Ondo State Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Speaker of the House of Assembly Olamide Oladiji, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Princess Oladunni Odu, and APC State Chairman Ade Adetimehin.

It was gathered that the meeting was held on Monday, December 11 to the unresolved political crisis in Ondo State, stemming from Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's prolonged absence.

As reported by Daily Trust, despite a previous intervention by the president, a lasting solution has yet to be achieved.

The convened gathering became essential in light of signals suggesting that the president's prior involvement did not produce the lasting resolution anticipated for the political turmoil in Ondo State.

This crisis stems from the prolonged absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Reports indicate that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, and the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Adetimehin, were also summoned to attend the meeting.

Why Tinubu summoned Akeredolu's deputy

According to sources, this latest meeting aims to find a definitive resolution to the political discord that has led to a division within the state government.

The source said:

“It is true that the president has summoned some of the cabinet members to a meeting for the second time, and it’s expected he will address this issue once and find a solution to it.

“I’m aware that Tinubu is bothered and this time around, I think he would allow the constitution to take its course considering that election is even coming up in the state by next year.”

This development follows a plea from elder statesman Edwin Clark, who suggested that President Tinubu endorse the "doctrine of necessity" as a means of resolving the current political deadlock in Ondo, drawing parallels with the situation involving the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua.

