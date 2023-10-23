Akure, Ondo state - The present political quagmire in Ondo state, southwest Nigeria, is creating a fuss in the province.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has been absent and not performing his duties to the fullest since Monday, April 3, 2023.

Governor Akeredolu has not fully recovered from an illness. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

Since returning from a three-month medical leave in Germany on Thursday, September 7, the governor, 67, has been in his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Akeredolu, the Chairman of the Southern Governors' Forum has not visited his state despite officially resuming duty. He has been conducting the business of government from his residence in Ibadan, including meeting with members of his cabinet, national and state lawmakers, his associates in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), traditional rulers, and other stakeholders.

Akeredolu’s absence jeopardising top-notch governance

Although the governor’s aides have insisted that governance in Ondo is not on hold with Akeredolu’s absence, what is apparent is that an autopilot leadership model is what citizens are experiencing. The governor's protracted non-appearance in Ondo is jeopardising top-grade governance – as it would happen anywhere in the world in such a scenario.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Furthermore, Akederolu has not addressed the citizens (for example a live broadcast) since he returned from his foreign medical vacation.

It is not a crime to be ill, but the governed should not be co-sufferers — especially in a struggling nation like Nigeria. It is also important to point out that there is no shortage of leaders in Ondo.

Lawyer advocates doctrine of necessity

Amid the tangle, Allen Sowore, a legal practitioner and politician, recently said there was a need for the Ondo state House of Assembly to take action on the health matter involving Governor Akeredolu.

According to him, the development requires the lawmakers to adopt the doctrine of necessity in line with the Constitution. A report by the Nigerian Tribune noted Sowore’s stance.

The statement by Sowore partly reads:

“It is imperative and patriotic for the state House of Assembly to utilise and invoke the various provisions in the Constitution under these circumstances, specifically.”

Akeredolu: No big deal in stepping down

Indeed, Akeredolu is enabled by the Constitution to govern Ondo state from any part of Nigeria, supported by the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended. However, it is perplexing why Nigerian politicians would rather pass away in office than let go when they are incapacitated. They are hardly altruistic.

One honourable option is for Governor Akeredolu to step aside permanently and prioritise his health. After all, two terms have already been accomplished. And, to serve the people of Ondo state is never by force.

“Akeredolu’s health has reincarnated Yar’Adua scenario”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Sowore faulted the governor, who is fazed by health crisis, on how the affairs of Ondo state are being administered.

Sowore said Governor Akeredolu’s health has "reincarnated Umaru Yar’Adua scenario”.

PDP gives Akeredolu ultimatum

Legit.ng also reported that a division of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo gave Akeredolu an ultimatum to either resign or resume as the governor of the state as soon as possible.

The youth wing of the main opposition party issued the ultimatum at the party’s secretariat in Akure while protesting Akeredolu's continued absence.

'There're evil plans against Akeredolu': Ondo govt

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the Ondo state government described the report that Akeredolu will be returning to Germany for further treatment as untrue.

A statement by Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Richard Olatunde, said that the "report is concocted and planted by drowning politicians who are still nursing the pains of defeated expectations”. Olatunde added that the viral story is "baseless, unfounded, and only a figment of the imagination of evil-minded politicians".

Source: Legit.ng