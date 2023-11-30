Governor Akeredolu has taken a significant step towards addressing workers' concerns in Ondo state

The governor has approved the disbursement of N1 billion as gratuities to workers in Ondo state

Kayode Ogundele, the state's head of service hinted that workers will receive the N35,000 wage award and their November salary

Ondo state, Akure - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the payment of N35,000 wage award for the workers in the state.

Governor Akeredolu has gladdened the heart of Ondo workers as he approved the N35,000 wage award. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

Ondo workers to get N35,000 and November salary

According to the state government, the N35,000 wage will commence in November and last for six months.

Kayode Ogundele, the state's head of service made this known on Thursday, November 30, 2023, during the meeting between the government and the labour leaders in the state, The Cable reported.

Ogundele announced the commencement of the payment and also maintained that the workers will get the N35,000 wage award alongside their November salary.

He noted that the state under Akeredolu is committed to ameliorating the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy and the plans for the state workforce, TVC News report added.

Ondo: Akeredolu's deputy signs undated resignation letter for Tinubu, speaker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, said Aiyedatiwa, signed an undated letter of resignation submitted to President Tinubu.

Oladiji maintained that this was part of the resolution reached during their peace meeting with President Tinubu at the presidential villa on Friday, November 28.

The speaker added that the assembly's suspension of the impeachment move was also part of the agreement reached at the Aso Rock.

Governor Eno approves 13th month salary for Akwa Ibom workers

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, has approved an additional one-month basic salary to be paid to civil servants in December for their Christmas break.

The Akwa Ibom State Government made this disclosure on Thursday, November 9, via its official X page (formerly Twitter).

"The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has approved an additional one-month basic salary to be paid to civil servants in December for their Christmas break."

Oyo Gov Makinde approves N25,000 wage awards for workers, N15,000 for pensioners

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has approved the payment of N25,000 for workers and N15,000 for pensioners as wage awards in the state.

He made this known while addressing workers at the entrance of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, on Monday, November 6.

Source: Legit.ng