APC chieftain from Oyo state, Akin Akinwale, has highlighted three events that happened before the defection of 27 of the 32 PDP lawmakers in Rivers state

According to Akinwale, the lawmakers seen in trending video singing President Bola Tinubu's mandate song decamped a few days after Nyesom Wike was filmed singing the same song

Wike, the FCT minister and former governor of Rivers, had been having political battles with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and the defected lawmakers were said to be loyal to him

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Oyo state, Akin Akinwale, has highlighted the events that happened before 27 of the 32 lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joined the APC in Rivers state.

According to Akinwale, "politics begets governance," suggesting that the political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was yet to be over.

APC chieftains explains what happened before PDP lawmakers dump party in Rivers Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Sim Fubara

The battle of supremacy between Wike and predecessor in Rivers, Fubara

It was earlier reported that the lawmakers served an impeachment notice to the governor, a move that was resisted by President Bola Tinubu's intervention, but Fubara has been seen afterwards vowing to defend his mandate and has been able to install his own speaker in the house.

On his part, Wike, at a press conference, accused the governor of tampering with his political structure within six months of working him to the governor's house in the state, adding that no politician would ever consider Fubara as a loyal person.

In a dramatic event on Monday morning, December 11, the 27 lawmakers, in a trending video, were seen in a bus singing President Tinubu's mandate song following the report of their defection from the PDP to the APC.

APC chieftain reacts as PDP lawmakers dump party

Reacting to the development, Akinwale, an Oyo APC chieftain, took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to highlight previous event before the defection, suggesting that the politics will favour Wike. The tweet appeared to be in response to another chieftain of the PDP on the microblogging platform.

His tweet reads:

"The APC dissolved Rivers State chapter of the party and set up a caretaker committee with Minister Wike having so much input.

"Few days later, the Rivers State PDP Chairman resigned and took up an appointment with the APC led FG. One out of the many Rivers PDP members to get appointed.

"Just few days after Minister Wike was seen dancing Akwaba in the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, 27 out of 32 lawmakers loyal to him defect to APC in a dramatic twist.

"But SodiqTade is here hailing Fubara with nice TikTok videos and begging the APC led FG not to interfere. Forgetting politics begets governance."

See the video and Akinwale's tweets here:

